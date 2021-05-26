Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,243 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

