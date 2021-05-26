Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FDS opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $279.01 and a one year high of $365.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

