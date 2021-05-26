FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tokuyama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

TKYMY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.