Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 20.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

