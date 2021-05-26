Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

