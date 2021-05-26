Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,207 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

