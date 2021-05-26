Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 478,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,031,402 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $17.81.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

