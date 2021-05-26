Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 38,800 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVST opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

