FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By William Blair

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.26). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

