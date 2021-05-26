Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,305 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

