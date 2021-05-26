Family Firm Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,315.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3,207.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

