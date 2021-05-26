Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $4.62 Million in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

