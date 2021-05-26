Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.44 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,190,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $221.52 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

