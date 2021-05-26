Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.57 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.66 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

