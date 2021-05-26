Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.97 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Schneider National worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

