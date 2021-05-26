The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.