84,529 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.