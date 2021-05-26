-$0.59 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $51.39 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

