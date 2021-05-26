Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

