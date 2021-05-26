Bsr Reit (HOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 15th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The company had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.