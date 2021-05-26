ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. ON24 has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

