Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,263.65% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a P/E ratio of -160.92 and a beta of 1.66. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

