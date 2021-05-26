Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

