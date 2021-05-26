Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 989,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 962,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

