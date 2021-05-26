M&T Bank Corp Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

