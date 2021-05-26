M&T Bank Corp Purchases 11,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37.

