23,347 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCB opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $507.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

