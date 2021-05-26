First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

