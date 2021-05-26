Norman Tremblay Acquires 100,000 Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,209,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,851.33.

Norman Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Tremblay purchased 100,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of CVE:UGD opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Unigold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

