Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

