RING X PLATFORM Achieves Market Cap of $15.78 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $346,561.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00965288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.45 or 0.09831031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091395 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

