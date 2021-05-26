Traders Purchase Large Volume of Winnebago Industries Put Options (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,030 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 785 put options.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.