Traders Purchase Large Volume of Winnebago Industries Put Options (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,030 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 785 put options.
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
