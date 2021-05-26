Expanse Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $8,449.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,746.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.96 or 0.07087382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $762.87 or 0.01919354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00497883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00197219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00649923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00450956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00384871 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

