Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at $940,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

