Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $808.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 68,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after buying an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

