Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lifted by Analyst

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

