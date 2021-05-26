Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of Empire stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.