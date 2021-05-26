Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $123.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $473.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

