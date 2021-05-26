Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.64. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

