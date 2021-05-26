Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.