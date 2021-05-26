Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 178,917 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 178,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $16,202,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -88.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

