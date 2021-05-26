Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.