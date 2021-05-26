Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.10. Clene shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 50 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $567.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

