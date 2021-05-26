Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer Sells 40,647 Shares of Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

