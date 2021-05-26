Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

