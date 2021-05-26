Philippa Kelly Buys 40,000 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) insider Philippa Kelly bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$64,000.00 ($45,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About oOh!media
