Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 4,932 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39.

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

