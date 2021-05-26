Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 1,268 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80.

Gregory Palaschuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00.

FTT opened at C$31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.55.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

