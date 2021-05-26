Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

