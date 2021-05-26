Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

